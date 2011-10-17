GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Fabian Shey

Photo: LinkedIn

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s new head of global equities Michel Sindelar has been recruiting colleagues from his former employer Morgan Stanley since leaving in September. He’s hired 2 so far, according to Financial News.Regulators forced Jon Corzine’s MF Global to set aside more capital in August on concerns about the commodities and derivatives brokerage firm’s exposure to the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.



Fabian Shey has been named global head of futures at RBS Securities, we’ve confirmed.

Peter Muller, who is spinning out PDT Partners, his prop trading unit, from Morgan Stanley, signed a long-term lease for the firm’s new office at the Random House building

Former JPMorgan trader Damien Bombell, who left when the bank closed his unit that bet on commodities, launched a hedge fund called Strand Global Macro Fund, which invest in metals, grains and energy.

Billionaire Barry Diller, the chairman of InterActiveCorp, was spotted wearing sweatpants this weekend.

Hedge fund manager John Thaler, whose JAT Capital posted 31% YTD in September, has stopped reporting performance numbers to HSBC’s Private Bank.

Greenlight’s David Einhorn pointed out at an investor conference today in New York that he’s bearish on Green Mountain Coffee, the maker of K-cups, causing its stock to tank.

Nicholas Cosmo, who pleaded guilty to running a $413 million ponzi scheme that duped thousands of investors, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Goldman Sachs might be planning to layoff up to 20% of its workforce from the investment banking and securities divisions.

Wall Street donated twice as much money to Mitt Romney than Barack Obama.

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended a hedge fund charity gala this weekend at St. James’s Palace in London.

Deutsche Bank’s Las Vegas casino exposure is almost as much as its exposure to the countries involved in the eurozone debt crisis.

The Occupy Wall Street protesters have scheduled a rally outside of Sotheby’s headquarters, what they refer to as “the shopping mall for the rich.”

