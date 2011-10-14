GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: YouTube

Citigroup named company director Michael O’Neill as chairman of the board overseeing Citibank, its primary banking subsidiary.Last night, Goldman Sach’s chief executive Lloyd Blankfein put on a tuxedo and addressed 1,200 guests at the Park Avenue Armory for the New York Police & Fire Widows’ & Children’s Benefit Fund 10-13 Answer the Call Gala.



A 27-year old trader who made $500,000 last year at a big U.S. bank now faces a “demoralizing” bonus outlook.

Maria Seraglio, a credit broker at Phoenix Partners Group, is also a talented ballroom dancer.

Layoffs at Goldman Sachs have begun in the investment banking divisions in London, New York and San Francisco.

Protesters broke into Goldman’s Milan, Italy offices and defaced the with spray paint saying “Give us your money.”

RBC says hedge funds are shorting Canadian banks because they think their shares, which have remained steady compared to other global financial stocks, are due for a fall.

A Celia Farnon, a hedge fund manager, is suing her former sex discrimination attorney for millions in damages because the lawyer allegedly advised her to cry to her bosses.

HM Revenue & Customs is withdrawing its amnesty on 6,000 HSBC customers demanding the declare taxes on Swiss accounts or else they’ll face criminal charges.

Royal Bank of Scotland cancelled its Christmas party for its investment bankers along basically any form of entertainment.

As we initially suspected, the Citigroup rookie Neil Cannon was the victim of a nasty email prank on his first day.

Texas Governor Rick Perry’s son had to quit his job at Deutsche Bank because of SEC regulations, according to his mum.

Arrests were made this morning at Occupy Wall Street’s march.

We hear Ben from Ben & Jerry’s visited Zuccotti Park and handed out ice cream this afternoon.

