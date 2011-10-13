GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Howard Buffett

Photo: YouTube

Jonathan Larkin, head of equities at Millennium Management, left the hedge fund earlier this month.Howard Buffett, the son of the “Oracle of Omaha” and Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett, defended the Occupy Wall Street protests saying they can help “make things happen.”



The Chicago Board of Trade employees received an email alert warning them of protesters coming to do a sit-in at their building.

Thomas Ryan, a former chief executive of CVS Caremark, has joined the private equity firm Advent International as an operating partner.

Disgraced Galleon chief Raj Rajaratnam was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison in Butner, North Carolina– the same place where ponzi scheme orchestrator Bernie Madoff is serving time.

The same photog who had an altercation with Raj Rajaratnam’s attorney John Dowd got punched in the face by one of Rajaratnam’s men today outside a federal court house in Manhattan.

The compensation pool set aside for the investment banking division at JPMorgan is down 3% from last year.

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon hasn’t finished reading the Volcker Rule, but he plans to comment on it when he does.

In the wake of the $2.3 billion rogue trading loss, embattled UBS is expected to shut down its profitable debt-restructuring business.

Occupy Wall Street has raised $225,000 in less than a month.

Tomorrow Occupy Wall Streeters are facing possible eviction at 7 a.m. Friday from their Zuccotti Park home.

If you’re arrested, there’s an app for that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.