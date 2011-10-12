GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

David Hunt

Photo: McKinsey

Prudential Financial announced that David Hunt, formerly with McKinsey & Co., will serve as its chief executive officer of its investment management division.Michael Kimelman, a father of two, was sentenced to two and half years in prison for his involvement in the Galleon insider trading scheme. Had he entered a plea deal instead of taking his case to trial he could have avoided prison altogether.



Seems as if no one is safe from Goldman layoffs: At least one person was laid off in the PR department this month.

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett made more than $62 million last year.

John Thaler’s JAT Capital is up 31% YTD.

Three former Goldman Sachs traders have shut down their Sydney, Australia-based hedge fund called Global Trading Strategies choosing to wait out the current economic turmoil before returning to the markets.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission banned former Deutsche Bank research analyst Emilie Chau from the industry for two years because she failed to disclose financial interests in two companies she covered.

David Murrin and Susan Payne, the husband and wife hedge fund team, are splitting the two businesses they founded together after agreeing to separate. Murrin will head Emergent and Payne will head Emvest.

Occupy Wall Streeters targeted a JPMorgan Chase skyscrapper today in Manhattan’s Financial District to express their anger at Jamie Dimon. It was the wrong location.

Citigroup’s chief executive Vikram Pandit said he’s be “happy” to talk to the Occupy Wall Streeters anytime.

Goldman Sachs has told some of its employees to avoid confrontation with the Occupy Wall Street protesters although there hasn’t been an official mandate at the bank.

A young banker at Citigroup, who once said in order to succeed you must be “thick-skinned,” apparently sent out an email with a cocky introduction and a few embarrassing attachments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.