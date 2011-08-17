PLASTIC SURGERY APOCALYPSE: Celebrities Who Looked Better Before They Went Under The Knife

Oh, Heidi Montag.

Photo: plastic-liposuction-surgery.com

It’s possible that there are people in Hollywood who haven’t had plastic surgery — Meryl Streep pops to mind.But here’s the thing about plastic surgery, only the people who have had it done well are able to get by claiming they’ve had none.



Then there’s everyone else.

And there are a lot of people who have had it not done well.

In fact, it’s impossible to scroll through this list of faces and not conclude plastic surgery is generally a bad idea.

Sometimes very bad.

