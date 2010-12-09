GOSSIP: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60 Seconds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

John Paulson‘s gold-only fund is up 33.6% in its first year. The rest of his portfolio had pretty meager returns.Credit Suisse got subpoenaed by the FBI, insiders say. It’s connected to their use of expert networks.



BofA will pay $137 million in restitution for taking part in a nationwide bid-rigging conspiracy for muni-investment contracts.

The name of a current SAC employee has surfaced for the first time in connection to the massive insider-trading probe: Michael Steinberg is a tech-fund manager at SAC Capital‘s New York division.

Bill Ackman and Scoggin Capital manager Craig Effron will go head to head with John McEnroe and his brother, Patrick, after they bid $100,000 on one hour of tennis with the former pro at a charity lunch the other day.

Alleged Ponzi schemer Allen Stanford is apparently so heavily medicated he is no state to prepare for or testify at a his set January trial-date.

This is how QE2 will affect average Americans, according to hedge fund prodigy David Einhorn.

Supermodel Elle Macpherson won her lawsuit against Iceland’s formerly biggest and now-collapsed bank. The win could set a precedent for others who want compensation from Kaupthing.

The man who has been said to have single-handedly brought down Merrill Lynch, is hiring. Osman Semerci’s Duet Asset Management is launching a commodities trading hedge fund; he’s hired Tony Hall and Arno Pilz.

