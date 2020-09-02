The oldest tea plantation in Europe has been powered entirely by water for 6 generations

Fernando Teixeira, Izabela Cardoso, Amelia Kosciulek
Fernando Teixeira for Business Insider TodayTea leaves manufactured by Gorreana Tea Plantation on São Miguel Island.
  • The oldest tea factory in Europe has been powered entirely by water for more than 100 years.
  • The Portuguese plantation, Gorreana, is located on São Miguel Island in the Azores archipelago.
  • Gorreana has been growing and processing natural teas for six generations.
  • View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.