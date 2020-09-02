The oldest tea plantation in Europe has been powered entirely by water for 6 generations

Fernando Teixeira for Business Insider TodayTea leaves manufactured by Gorreana Tea Plantation on São Miguel Island.
- The oldest tea factory in Europe has been powered entirely by water for more than 100 years.
- The Portuguese plantation, Gorreana, is located on São Miguel Island in the Azores archipelago.
- Gorreana has been growing and processing natural teas for six generations.
