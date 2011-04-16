Here's The $1,672 Per Night Hotel Where Kate Middleton Will Spend Her Last Single Night

Megan Angelo
goring hotel

The Goring Hotel’s website is hanging on by a thread right now.

It’s been traffic-jammed since this morning, when it was announced that Kate Middleton (and her mother and sister, Pippa) will spend her last single night there.

The hotel, built in 1910, is London’s only privately owned five-star property. Rooms start at GBP 369 per night and go as high as GBP 1,025 per night.

And we’ll save you the time spent refreshing the page — there’s no availability on wedding weekend.

The hotel sits at 15 Beeston St. in London, roughly four miles from Buckingham Palace.

There will likely be a few more people out front on April 29.

The Goring's lobby bar, stocked with plenty of salves for cold feet.

The Goring's dining room -- perfect for dispelling pesky weight-loss chatter.

Middleton's suite is larger than this one -- but we wanted to point out the sheep ottoman.

The Goring's bathrooms feature standalone tubs.

The Goring's private gardens (paparazzi are casing those bushes right now).

