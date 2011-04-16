Here's The $1,672 Per Night Hotel Where Kate Middleton Will Spend Her Last Single Night

The Goring Hotel’s website is hanging on by a thread right now.



It’s been traffic-jammed since this morning, when it was announced that Kate Middleton (and her mother and sister, Pippa) will spend her last single night there.

The hotel, built in 1910, is London’s only privately owned five-star property. Rooms start at GBP 369 per night and go as high as GBP 1,025 per night.

And we’ll save you the time spent refreshing the page — there’s no availability on wedding weekend.

