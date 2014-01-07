Soon, Your Smartphone Screen Will Be Able To Kill Bacteria

Corning announced a new antimicrobial cover version of its popular Gorilla Glass, the sturdy glass used in many smartphone touchscreens.

According to Corning, this is the first EPA-registered product of its kind.

Corning’s new glass will be infused with an ionic silver that can inhibit the growth of algae, bacteria, fungi, mildew, and mould. They feel that this will be more potent than the standard set of disinfectant wipes.

The chemicals infused within this cover will not degrade over time and works continuously to remove germs from your touch screen. Unfortunately, you’ll still have to deal with finger smudges and other grime.

While an official release date hasn’t been revealed, Corning posted this video below to explain how the cover removes all those germs after you swipe.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

