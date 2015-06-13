37 gorgeous pools everyone should swim in once

Facebook/JADE MOUNTAIN ST LUCIAAt the Jade Mountain hotel in St. Lucia, you have a private pool with jaw-dropping views of the mountains in every room.
There are stunning pools all over the world, but some pools are worth trekking to.
From the world’s largest pool in Chile to a pool that makes it feeling you’re swimming at the top of the Swiss Alps, here are 37 pools you’ll want to cross off your bucket list.
An earlier version of this post was written by Sara Bower.
Rio de Janeiro's Hotel Fasano has a rooftop deck that overlooks Sugarloaf mountain and Ipanema beach.
The Hotel Haciende Na Xamena resort in Ibiza, Spain, is suspended 180 meters at the top of a cliff to offer amazing panoramic mountain and sea views.
The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, India, has a gorgeous pool that guests can swim in directly from their private rooms.
Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the Cambrian hotel offers a pool with awe-inspiring views of the Alps.
Head to the rooftop infinity pool on the 57th floor of Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel for stunning skyline views.
Every suite at Jade Mountain, in St. Lucia, has its own infinity pool with views of the St. Lucia mountains.
The St. Regis Lhasa Resort's Gold Energy Pool, in Tibet, makes you feel like you're swimming in luxury with its gold-plated tiles.
Take a dip in one of the multi-layered infinity pools at the Hanging Gardens in Ubud, Indonesia, while being surrounded by a lush and tranquil jungle.
See photos of Andy Warhol beneath you as you swim through the ultra-chic SIXTY LES in New York City.
Laucala Island Resort in Fiji has an epic pool within a pool, with an above-ground glass lap pool embedded inside the larger, more natural-looking pool.
The pool at The Library in Koh Samui, Thailand, is lined with blood-red tiles to make for a stunning visual effect.
The Amangiri resort in Utah sits 600 acres inside Canyon Point, and its unique pool offers magnificent views of the surrounding canyons and plateaus.
For a breathtaking evening swim, go to the Huvafen Sushi resort in the Maldives where the pool is covered in coloured lights that twinkle beneath the surface.
Located in the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, the Zodiac Pool is situated underground and covered in gold tiles finished with engravings of the zodiac. The Umaid Bhawan Palace was the largest private residence in the world in 1943, but today it is a hotel.
Enjoy great views of the Dallas skyline at The Joule Hotel, where the pool expands eight out from the edge of the building.
The indoor pool at the Room Mate Grace hotel in New York City hosts a 1,000-square-foot bar area that you can swim to, stadium seating, and mood lighting. You can also rent out the 1,600-square-foot pool area for private parties.
The Perivolas Hotel in Greece has the one of the most beautiful infinity pools, with blue water that seems to spill out right into the Mediterranean.
The pool at the Domus Civita, in Civita di Bagnoregio, Italy, is hidden in a cave underneath a private house you can rent.
The King's Pond, at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, is an ocean-water pool carved out of natural lava rocks where you'll find 1.8 million gallons of water, manta rays, and over 3,000 tropical fish.
Get an up-close view of guests through the glass staircase that sits in the middle of the pool at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.
The Hayman Island Resort, in Australia, has a pool complex that is so big, the resort constructed four interconnecting bridges over the water's surfaces. You can swim in the main saltwater pool, the heated freshwater, and the Hayman Pool Bar.
Located in Knightsbridge above great city stops like Harrods and Harvey Nichols, The Berkeley Hotel London offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle below.
The Piscine Molitor is a public pool in Paris's Molitor Hotel known for its Art Deco designs and for being the destination Louis Réard introduced the bikini in 1946.
The Y-40 pool, located inside the Hotel Terme Millepini in Padua, Italy, is the world's deepest swimming pool, sinking 42.14 meters in depth.
