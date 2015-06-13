37 gorgeous pools everyone should swim in once

Talia Avakian
PoolsFacebook/JADE MOUNTAIN ST LUCIAAt the Jade Mountain hotel in St. Lucia, you have a private pool with jaw-dropping views of the mountains in every room.

There are stunning pools all over the world, but some pools are worth trekking to.

From the world’s largest pool in Chile to a pool that makes it feeling you’re swimming at the top of the Swiss Alps, here are 37 pools you’ll want to cross off your bucket list.

An earlier version of this post was written by Sara Bower.

Rio de Janeiro's Hotel Fasano has a rooftop deck that overlooks Sugarloaf mountain and Ipanema beach.

Find out more about Hotel Fasano here >

The Hotel Haciende Na Xamena resort in Ibiza, Spain, is suspended 180 meters at the top of a cliff to offer amazing panoramic mountain and sea views.

Find out more about Hotel Haciende Na Xamena here >

The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, India, has a gorgeous pool that guests can swim in directly from their private rooms.

Find out more about The Oberoi Udaivilas here >

Located in the heart of the Swiss Alps, the Cambrian hotel offers a pool with awe-inspiring views of the Alps.

Find out more about The Cambrian here >

Head to the rooftop infinity pool on the 57th floor of Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Hotel for stunning skyline views.

Find out more about the Marina Bay Sands Hotel here >

Every suite at Jade Mountain, in St. Lucia, has its own infinity pool with views of the St. Lucia mountains.

Find out more about Jade Mountain here >

For wild daytime parties, head to the pool at Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Find out more about The Hard Rock here >

The St. Regis Lhasa Resort's Gold Energy Pool, in Tibet, makes you feel like you're swimming in luxury with its gold-plated tiles.

Find out more about the St. Regis Lhasa resort here >

Take a dip in one of the multi-layered infinity pools at the Hanging Gardens in Ubud, Indonesia, while being surrounded by a lush and tranquil jungle.

Find out more about Hanging Gardens Ubud here >

See photos of Andy Warhol beneath you as you swim through the ultra-chic SIXTY LES in New York City.

Find out more about SIXTY LES here >

Laucala Island Resort in Fiji has an epic pool within a pool, with an above-ground glass lap pool embedded inside the larger, more natural-looking pool.

Find out more about the Laucala Island Resort here >

The pool at The Library in Koh Samui, Thailand, is lined with blood-red tiles to make for a stunning visual effect.

Find out more about The Library here >

The Amangiri resort in Utah sits 600 acres inside Canyon Point, and its unique pool offers magnificent views of the surrounding canyons and plateaus.

Find out more about Amangiri resort here >

For a breathtaking evening swim, go to the Huvafen Sushi resort in the Maldives where the pool is covered in coloured lights that twinkle beneath the surface.

Find out more about Huvafen Fushi here >

Located in the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, the Zodiac Pool is situated underground and covered in gold tiles finished with engravings of the zodiac. The Umaid Bhawan Palace was the largest private residence in the world in 1943, but today it is a hotel.

Find out more about the Umaid Bhawan Palace here >

Enjoy great views of the Dallas skyline at The Joule Hotel, where the pool expands eight out from the edge of the building.

Find out more about the Joule hotel here >

The indoor pool at the Room Mate Grace hotel in New York City hosts a 1,000-square-foot bar area that you can swim to, stadium seating, and mood lighting. You can also rent out the 1,600-square-foot pool area for private parties.

Find out more about Room Mate Grace here >

The gorgeous pool at The Nam Hai, in Vietnam, leads directly to the sands of the nearby beach.

Find out more about The Nam Hai Vietnam resort here >

The Perivolas Hotel in Greece has the one of the most beautiful infinity pools, with blue water that seems to spill out right into the Mediterranean.

Find out more about The Perivolas here >

The pool at the Domus Civita, in Civita di Bagnoregio, Italy, is hidden in a cave underneath a private house you can rent.

Find out more about Domus Civita here >

The King's Pond, at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, is an ocean-water pool carved out of natural lava rocks where you'll find 1.8 million gallons of water, manta rays, and over 3,000 tropical fish.

Find out more about The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai >

Get an up-close view of guests through the glass staircase that sits in the middle of the pool at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.

Find out more about the W Fort Lauderdale here >

The Hayman Island Resort, in Australia, has a pool complex that is so big, the resort constructed four interconnecting bridges over the water's surfaces. You can swim in the main saltwater pool, the heated freshwater, and the Hayman Pool Bar.

Find out more about Hayman Island here >

Located in Knightsbridge above great city stops like Harrods and Harvey Nichols, The Berkeley Hotel London offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle below.

Find out more about The Berkeley London here >

Check out alluring views of Miami's downtown and bay at the rooftop pool in the Viceroy.

Find out more about Viceroy Miami here >

The Piscine Molitor is a public pool in Paris's Molitor Hotel known for its Art Deco designs and for being the destination Louis Réard introduced the bikini in 1946.

Find out more about Molitor here >

The Y-40 pool, located inside the Hotel Terme Millepini in Padua, Italy, is the world's deepest swimming pool, sinking 42.14 meters in depth.

Learn more about the Y-40 pool >

What about your hotel bucket list?

50 incredible hotels you should sleep in during your lifetime >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.