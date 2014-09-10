Check Out These Gorgeous Photos That Were Shot On The iPhone 6

Apple just launched two new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus, which both have better cameras that can focus faster and better than the camera in the last iPhone model.

Check out some of these gorgeous photos taken with the iPhone 6:

The new cameras will also have better image stabilisation:

It will also have a new sensor that will automatically take a single HDR photo:

