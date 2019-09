Last month, the spire was installed on top of Manhattan’s One World Trade centre, bringing the new tower to its full height of 1,776 feet.



That was just tall enough to peek above the clouds for this photo, taken by Delta Airlines Captain Jerry Walsh. The Port Authority of NY & NJ posted the shot to Facebook yesterday.

Beautiful:

