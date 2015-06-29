Gorgeous photo of America's mighty M1 tank firing rounds in Eastern Europe

In a move to unnerve Russian aggression, US Defence Secretary Ash Carter announced plans to deploy 250 M1 Abrams tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and artillery to the Baltics and Eastern Europe.

Earlier this week, US soldiers worked alongside Bulgarian troops in a live-fire exercise at Bulgaria’s Novo Selo Training base as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the US’ mission to support NATO allies.

US European Command shared a photo of America’s mighty M1 Abrams tank during the exercise.

US European Command Photo M1 Abrams tank fires a round from its cannon.

