22 Gorgeous Pieces Of Art You Won't Believe Were Drawn On An iPad

fiftythreeIt’s hard to believe this was drawn entirely on an iPad, but it was.
Creating gorgeous art on an iPad requires an immense amount of patience and practice.
These pieces were all hand drawn from scratch using iPad drawing app Paper by FiftyThree. Paper by FiftyThree has a vibrant community of artists working on its platform. Some such as Angela Kalokairinou have created videos documenting how they created their work.
Artist and designer Michael Rose wrote a long blog post showing how he creates realistic portraits with Paper.
Many iPad artists work off of photographs or images they have seen, many draw from their imagination. Paper by FiftyThree user eichan68 perfectly captures this lion's fur.
Photorealistic iPad art is viewed as extremely taxing and can take days to perfect. Artist Zhang Justin's teacup looks real enough to sip from.
Designer Michael Rose is famous in the Paper by FiftyThree community for his hyper-realistic portraiture. He has written a lengthy blog post explaining his methods.
Artist Michael Acosta has created countless works of art using Paper by FiftyThree. Like many other users, he cross posts much of his work to Tumblr.
Adoodlinby posts lots of his iPad work online, but like many fellow users, chooses to go by a pseudonym.
Celebrity fan art is popular on the Paper by FiftyThree platform. Here artist Zhu Siyun depicts David Bowie.
The human body can be especially difficult to capture, but artist Mark Walker masterfully sketched this human ear.
While most artwork on Paper by FiftyThree is drawn in colour, artist Joaquim Meira chose a grayscale palette for this piece.
