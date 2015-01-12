22 Gorgeous Pieces Of Art You Won't Believe Were Drawn On An iPad

fiftythree It’s hard to believe this was drawn entirely on an iPad, but it was.

Creating gorgeous art on an iPad requires an immense amount of patience and practice.

These pieces were all hand drawn from scratch using iPad drawing app Paper by FiftyThree. Paper by FiftyThree has a vibrant community of artists working on its platform. Some such as Angela Kalokairinou have created videos documenting how they created their work.

Artist and designer Michael Rose wrote a long blog post showing how he creates realistic portraits with Paper.

