Gorgeous Errol Morris AIG Ad

We always hated those horrible ads with the smug kid talking about how his parents had “AIG”. At least the collapse took those off the air. But man, they did actually have some good ads. AdFreak discovered this Errol Morris-directed AIG (AIG) ad, which is beautiful and visionary. Says the narrator: “If nobody takes chances, if nobody pushes the boundaries … nothing great happens, Bold achievements call for bold acts.” (Incidentally, we presume its director is enjoying a nice surge in attention towards his documentary The Fog of War, since the death of Robert McNamara. This ad probably won’t go on his reel)



