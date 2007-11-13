Gore to Kleiner Perkins: Cashing In on All That Green

Al Gore’s transformation from screwed, hat-in-hand politician to global celebrity green-business mogul is almost complete. After a year or two of affiliation with Valley wealth machine Kleiner Perkins, Gore will be able do what every self-respecting politician does these days: fund his own campaign.

“Al Gore, Green Billionaire: Yes, I do like the sound of that.”

