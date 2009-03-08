Gore Pushing .Eco Domain Group

Al Gore’s Alliance for Climate Protection is getting behind the movement to set up “.eco” as a new web domain.

The New York Post reports that Gore, “combining his “invention” of the Internet with his championing of the environment,” is joining other Dot-Eco advisers, like former “James Bond” star Roger Moore, “An Inconvenient Truth” director Davis Guggenheim and Hollywood executive Minor Childers on the initiative.

