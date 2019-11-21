The one impeachment witness who Republicans can't claim is a 'Never Trumper' just threw Trump under the bus

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on November 20, 2019.

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in his testimony to impeachment investigators on Wednesday implicated the highest levels of the Trump administration – including the president.

“We followed the President’s orders,” Sondland said.

Sondland also testified there was an explicit quid pro quo involving a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desired and investigations into Trump’s political rivals.

“Was there a ‘quid pro quo?'” Sondland said. “The answer is yes.”

Sondland is a documented Trump loyalist who donated $US1 million to the president’s inauguration committee.

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland threw President Donald Trump under the bus in his opening statement during the fourth day of impeachment hearings on Wednesday.

Sondland characterised the efforts he was involved in to urge Ukraine to launch investigations that would be damaging to the president’s political opponents as a product of direct orders from Trump. He also portrayed the matter as one that was broadly comprehended across the highest levels of the Trump administration.

“Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States, We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani,” Sondland said. “We played the hand we were dealt.”

He added: “We followed the President’s orders.”

GORDON SONDLAND: "Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States. … we followed the president’s orders." pic.twitter.com/mqdVCcElJr — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 20, 2019

His testimony offered a particularly scathing assessment of Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Although Sondland made it clear he was not enthused about working with Giuliani, he also felt that it was necessary if there was any hope of shifting Trump’s disposition toward Ukraine.

“We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine,” Sondland said.

Sondland, 62, a wealthy hotelier from Oregon, also implicated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“They knew what we were doing and why,” Sondland said in the statement. “Everyone was in the loop. It was no secret.”

Additionally, Sondland testified there was an explicit quid pro quo involving a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desired and investigations into Trump’s political rivals.

“Members of this Committee have frequently framed these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo’? As I testified previously, with regard to the requested White House call and White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland said.

Witnesses who’ve offered testimony that’s damning to Trump have been dubbed “Never Trumpers” by the president, but this label cannot be applied to Sondland.

Sondland is a documented Trump loyalist who donated $US1 million to the president’s inauguration committee. Trump handpicked Sondland to be his ambassador to the EU.

The president earlier this month claimed he hardly knows Sondland. In a previous tweet, however, Trump referred to Sondland as “a really good man and great American.”

With that said, Sondland’s testimony is likely to come under question, especially given he amended his closed-door testimony to acknowledge the existence of a quid pro quo in the administration’s Ukraine dealings.

