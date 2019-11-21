People are comparing Trump's EU ambassador to Tekashi 6ix9ine for 'snitching' on everyone in the impeachment inquiry

REUTERS/Loren Elliott, New York Daily News/Jefferson Siegal via Getty Images Gordon Sondland, left, and Tekashi 6ix9nine, right.

US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testified as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning, and people online couldn’t stop making jokes about him “snitching” on other government officials.

As Sondland spoke before the House Intelligence Committee, he implicated Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former national security adviser John Bolton in a quid-pro-quo arrangement with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sondland said Trump instructed him to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure the Ukrainian government into the investigation.

He said “everyone was in the loop” in regard to the deal between Ukraine’s government and Trump. House Democrats say Trump used military aid as leverage to get Zelensky to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

By “everyone,” Sondland said he meant Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and others.

People on social media were quick to make jokes about Sondland “snitching” on his colleagues.

Many compared him to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who testified against his former gang earlier this year, and applauded his “receipts.”

"I'm going to snitch on everybody"

-Tekashi 69 "Hold my beer"

-Amb Gordon Sondland pic.twitter.com/53liQaXdv8 — Elroy Jetson (@jzinn5611) November 20, 2019

Gordon Sondland right now pic.twitter.com/Ccoa3y5TFN — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) November 20, 2019

So serious question.. who the better snitch? Sondland or SixNine? #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/xVM2KdDBfc — Reggie (@reggieextra) November 20, 2019

This man snitched on Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and my mama!! ????‍♀️He's snitching like he's about to get his Sallie Mae student loan debts cancelled. ???? #snitch #trump #Sondland #salliemae If you're French it's called #Navient ????‍♀️???????? pic.twitter.com/JMd412Egmw — Creole Contessa Lisa (@CreoleContessa) November 20, 2019

Sondland telling/snitching on himself and them like Rabbit did in 8 Mile. That way there will be nothing left to say. pic.twitter.com/eidkKWBstv — Jermaine Moore (@JermaineDaTwin) November 20, 2019

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.