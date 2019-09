Chef Gordon Ramsay suffered a back injury that sent him to the hospital after this nasty tackle by former England striker Teddy Sheringham.



Ramsay was playing in a UNICEF Soccer Aid match for charity this weekend, and both he and Will Ferrell had to leave the game with injuries.

(via BuzzFeed)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Ramsay later tweeted that he was OK:

Photo: @gordonramsay01

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.