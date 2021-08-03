Gordon Ramsay’s wife wore her wedding dress again to celebrate their 25th anniversary

Gordon Ramsay’s wife recently posted a video in her wedding dress to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Tana paid tribute to the special day by trying her wedding dress on again.

“25 years and five pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits,” she wrote in the caption.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gordon Ramsay’s wife celebrated the couple’s 25th anniversary by slipping back into her wedding dress – and it still fits like a glove.

Tana Ramsay posted a video of herself happily twirling around in the chic short-sleeved gown.

A post shared by Tana Ramsay (@tanaramsay)

“25 years and five pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits,” she wrote in the caption alongside the hashtag #mamasstillgotit.

The video has been viewed more than 120,000 times on Instagram, and also captured Gordon’s attention.

“Omfg,” he commented, adding a fire emoji to his wife’s post.

Tana and Gordon tied the knot in December 1996 and now share five children: Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Matilda, 19, and 2-year-old Oscar.

Back in January, Gordon revealed on “The Tonight Show” that Tana proposed they have a sixth child during England’s national lockdown.

Gordon Ramsay has five children with wife Tana. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Michelin-starred chef told Jimmy Fallon that when they heard the lockdown announcement, Tana told him “we have good news.”

“I said, ‘What’s that darling?'” Gordon recalled. “She said, ‘Tomorrow night, we can go for number six.”‘

“I have to talk to her,” Fallon replied with a laugh. “No, no, it’s just not fair.”

Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter Tilly also previously made headlines when she revealed on TikTok that she actually prefers her mother’s cooking to what her “MasterChef” dad makes.

Tana is a bestselling author who has published six cookbooks geared toward families looking for simple and delicious meals.