Gordon Ramsay Would Replace Simon Cowell

Showing that TV reporters are more interested in whether Simon Cowell will leave American Idol (and who could replace him), than Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay was asked on a press conference call if he’d be interested in taking Simon’s place on Idol.

“If he’s going to retire, Christ, I would consider stepping in; definitely, of course I would,” Ramsay said, after the usual remarks about how Simon’s great and he has a full plate (pun intended) with his own shows.

As much as the Hell’s Kitchen chef could certainly match Simon in scathing remarks, adding profanity for extra insult (and entertainment), he’s not exactly a musical expert—at least not that we’re aware of. Frankly, we’d rather have Sharon Osbourne—or one of the four other moguls we suggested.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.