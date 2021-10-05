Snoop Dogg says Gordon Ramsay taught him how to cook

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Gordon Ramsay taught him how to cook. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has revealed that Gordon Ramsay helped teach him how to cook.

The rapper said people used to think he couldn’t cook, and that Ramsay taught him new skills.

He’s now so confident in the kitchen that he invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Thanksgiving.

Snoop Dogg’s friendship with Martha Stewart has delighted fans for years, but the rapper recently revealed that another celebrity chef helped hone his kitchen skills.

And that chef is the one and only Gordon Ramsay.

“People didn’t think I could cook,” Snoop Dogg told The Mirror’s Halina Watts in a recent interview.

“They saw my cooking show and now they know I can,” he added. “I met up with my boy Gordon and he has taught me a few things.”

Snoop Dogg is now so confident in his cooking skills that he even invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over for Thanksgiving dinner.

“If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special,” he said. “They can come over to Snoop’s crib.”

Martha Stewart said Snoop Dogg taught her how to make Lobster Newburg. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stewart herself has praised Snoop Dogg’s talent in the kitchen. She previously told Insider that her longtime friend taught her how to make Lobster Newburg.

The lifestyle expert said she was “shocked” when Snoop Dogg created his own version of the recipe – a New England classic that combines lobster with sherry.

“He won’t touch a lobster, but he will cook Lobster Newburg,” Stewart added. “I thought that was really funny.”

While Snoop is more than happy to whip up some lobster or “really good fried chicken” for Stewart in the kitchen, she said he personally won’t eat those dishes anymore due to his plant-based diet.

“He is very fussy about what he puts in that skinny body of his, except for the grass,” she told Insider. “I don’t know how he manages to survive with all that grass and a vegan diet, but he eats very cleanly.”