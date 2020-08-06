Gordon Ramsay slammed a US woman for making 'British fish and chips' in the microwave on TikTok

TikTok/Gordon RamsayGordon Ramsay was not impressed with Michelle’s suggestion to pick up a dead fish from the beach.
- Gordon Ramsay has slammed an American woman for her unconventional way of making “British fish and chips.”
- “American living in the UK” Michelle has become infamous among Brits for her questionable takes on national staples, most notably her tea tutorial on TikTok.
- Renowned chef Ramsay uses TikTok to critique recipes shared by other users, and his roasting of Michelle’s fish and chips is one of his most outraged videos yet.
- Michelle appears to pick up a dead fish from the beach, cover it in sugar, flour, root beer, and egg mix, and cook it in the microwave.
- “Puke,” says Ramsay, followed by, “You’ve lost the plot,” and, “You’ve never been to Britain.”
