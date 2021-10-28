Gordon Ramsay says he’s proud of his daughter Tilly for calling out a radio host who said she was a ‘chubby little thing’

Gordon broke his silence on Wednesday. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay said he’s proud of his daughter for standing up to a radio host who body-shamed her.

Steve Allen, an LBC host, called 19-year-old Tilly Ramsay a “chubby little thing” on air last week.

Gordon said the situation has been “tough,” and called Tilly’s response a “breath of fresh air.”

Gordon Ramsay said he was “proud” his daughter Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay called out a British radio host who body-shamed her during an Instagram Live on Wednesday.

Steve Allen, 67, the host of the early show on the talk-radio station, Leading Britain’s Conversation (LBC), called Gordon’s daughter Tilly, 19, a “chubby little thing” on October 20. “Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine,” Allen added, referencing the celebrity chef.

Tilly, a popular TikTok star with over 9.6 million followers at the time of writing, is currently starring in the newest season of the British dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing.” She addressed his comments the same day on Instagram – where she has over 1.1 million followers – saying she wouldn’t “tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinize anyone’s weight and appearance.”

Her Instagram post amassed over 503,000 likes and 24,000 comments as of Thursday. Several celebrities, including “Strictly” cast member Dianne Buswell and TV presenter Roman Kemp, commented on the post to show their support. Others like “Love Island’s” Dr. Alex George posted an Instagram statement on the damaging effects comments about weight can have on mental health.

UK media watchdog Ofcom received 840 complaints following Allen’s comments, the Daily Mail reports. And according to The Independent, the PA news agency reported that he issued a private apology to Tilly over an Instagram message this week. Representatives for Allen did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Discussing his new cookbook with writer and restaurateur Thomasina Miers via his own Instagram account in a live video, Gordon gave his take on what he called a “tough situation.”

“She’s 19 years of age for goodness sake, busting her ass off and attending university by Zoom,” he said of his daughter, before calling her decision to stand up for herself a “breath of fresh air.”

Gordon, who Tilly often pokes fun at in her TikToks, went on to say in the video that weight can be a “very sensitive issue whether you’re a girl or a guy.”

“I am someone who has always struggled with their weight,” he said. “We are around food 24/7. If we don’t train I’d be 350-400 pounds – so all credit to her and it made me feel very proud that she stood up and say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to tolerate that.'”

