Gordon Ramsay calls his daughter Megan’s boyfriend ‘wet’ and ‘a little bit pathetic’ during his appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Gordon Ramsay with his wife Tana, and daughters Megan and Tilly. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Gordon Ramsay called his daughter’s boyfriend “a little bit pathetic” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The British chef said a TikTok impression of his response to his daughters dating is 100% accurate.

He said he crashed the couple’s date and told Megan’s boyfriend he wasn’t his future father-in-law.

Gordon Ramsay didn’t go easy on his daughter’s boyfriend during his appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday.

In the segment shared on YouTube, Ramsay, 55, is seen reacting to a TikToker’s impression of what they thought his response would be to his daughter Tilly introducing a boyfriend, calling it “100% accurate.”

In the video uploaded by @therealfemtom in October, which has since amassed over 10 million views, the user is seen imitating the celebrity chef’s mannerisms and tough feedback he’s known for while hosting TV shows like “Hell’s Kitchen.”

Ramsay, who shares five children with his wife Tana, told Clarkson he can be “so naughty sometimes” when it comes to his daughters’ love interests, discussing a recent encounter with the boyfriend of his eldest daughter Megan, 22, last week.

“I did something really bad,” he told Clarkson. “Megan’s started seeing her ex-boyfriend again, his name is Byron. He was OK to begin with, a bit wet.”

“You want a man to date your daughter and he was just a little bit pathetic,” Ramsay added. Reacting with laughter, Clarkson said: “Byron is peeing his pants somewhere.”

Ramsay went on to share how he asked his other daughter Tilly, 20, for the boy’s number and FaceTimed him while he and Megan were out on a date night.

According to Ramsay, Byron answered the phone shaking and the chef said: “‘Byron it’s me! Not your future father-in-law.” After that, he said Megan quickly leaned over and cut the call, which he joked was “so rude.”

Being a father can be hard, Ramsay said, adding that he’d prefer 22-year-old Megan to wait “a little bit longer.”

“I say 30 is a good age to start,” Clarkson said.

Representatives for Gordon Ramsay did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.