Gordon Ramsay roasted a home cook’s chicken-nugget parmesan, but people actually love the quick dinner idea

Gordon Ramsay roasted a home chef’s chicken-nugget parmesan dish on TikTok.

Tara Ippolito gave the classic dish a spin by using nuggets and bread rolls to make easy sliders.

People loved Ippolito’s cheap and kid-friendly recipe and said Ramsay was wrong to criticize it.

Gordon Ramsay is back to his roasting ways, but this time almost all of his fans are on the side of the home chef.

Ramsay was less than impressed when he saw Tara Ippolito‘s chicken-nugget parmesan.

Ippolito, who goes by @aldentediva on TikTok, shared her quick version of the classic dish – which Ramsay called an “Italian tragedy” – back in July.

“This is definitely a Sunday Supper I’d like to avoid,” Ramsay wrote in the caption of his reaction video, from Sunday, which has racked up more than 11.9 million views at the time of writing.

The clip begins with Ippolito spreading tomato sauce onto bread rolls, followed by a chicken nugget for each sandwich and two types of cheese.

“Oh stop. Oh no,” Ramsay exclaims as he watches the video.

Ippolito then tops off her miniature chicken-nugget sandwiches with garlic butter, which she said is the “hardest part” of her kid-friendly recipe.

“The hardest part of this recipe? Love, let me tell you a secret, it’s swallowing it,” Ramsay quips.

Ramsay’s reaction video has received more than 14,400 comments at the time of writing, but most viewers appear to love Ippolito’s dish.

“Really, Gordon Ramsay, what’s wrong with it? It’s quick, easy, affordable, portable, and even the kids can make it,” one viewer wrote.

“It’s very creative and resourceful, not everything has to be $100 a bite,” another added, seemingly referring to Ramsay’s $106 burger.

“Gordon, this tastes good and you KNOW it. No wonder your daughter likes her mom’s cooking more,” yet another commenter quipped.

Ippolito, who has more than 1.1 million TikTok followers, is a stay-at-home mother of two who shares quick and easy recipes for busy families on a budget.

The home cook told Insider just how much the fans’ support meant to her.

“I’m not mad at Gordon at all, I was just blown away by how the community of women and moms came to support me,” she said. “It blew my mind.”

Ippolito also filmed a reaction video on TikTok, saying she was shocked to even be on “Gordon Ramsay’s radar.”

“Yes he ripped me, but that’s what Gordon Ramsay does,” she added. “I’m really, really, really happy, that just made my whole entire life.”

Watch Ippolito’s original video for her chicken-nugget parmesan recipe below: