Gordon Ramsay called a TikTok user's healthy creation an 'idiot sandwich' after she used bell peppers instead of bread

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/My Nguyen/TikTok Gordon Ramsay reviewed food blogger My Nguyen’s bell pepper sandwich on TikTok.

Gordon Ramsay has been filming his reactions to people’s cooking clips on TikTok.

He recently reviewed popular food blogger My Nguyen and her “low-carb bell pepper sandwich.”

Ramsay watched in horror as Nguyen put turkey and spinach in a bell pepper, bringing back his famous phrase to call it an “idiot sandwich.”

Nguyen told Insider that it was “quite an honour to be roasted by Gordon Ramsay.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gordon Ramsay has never held back when it comes to critiquing people’s home-cooked meals, and now the “MasterChef” star has taken his reviews to TikTok.

Ramsay has recently started posting what he calls “#RamsayReacts” videos, filming his reactions to people’s cooking clips on TikTok.

And Ramsay had some biting words for popular food blogger My Nguyen and her bell pepper sandwich on Friday.

“I’m making a low-carb sandwich with bell pepper and cream cheese,” Nguyen, of @myhealthydish, explains in the video as Ramsay looks on in horror.

“Is that a bell pepper? No,” he says. “Cream cheese? Really? No. Come on!”

And Ramsay’s opinion isn’t swayed as Nguyen adds some spinach, Everything Bagel seasoning, and a few turkey slices before putting the other half of the bell pepper on top.

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/My Nguyen/TikTok Ramsay brought back his famous term ‘idiot sandwich’ while watching Nguyen’s cooking video.

“That is not a sandwich,” Ramsay exclaims. “No, that is not a low-carb sandwich. Young lady, that there is an idiot sandwich, right there!”

Nguyen told Insider that she had “plenty of tears” rolling down her face when she saw Ramsay’s video – but it was from laughing, not crying.

“As funny as it sounds, it was quite an honour to be roasted by Gordon Ramsay,” she said.

Nguyen had entered her video under the #RamsayReacts hashtag, but never expected that the Michelin-starred chef would actually comment on her bell pepper sandwich.

“The now famous #idiotsandwich is a typical snack that I have during the day,” she said. “What’s ironic now is that the sandwich is trending on TikTok and people are eating it and tagging me in their videos.”

“Idiot sandwich” is a phrase that Ramsay famously coined in a parody of his show “Hell’s Kitchen” for an episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2015.

The clip shows Ramsay holding two pieces of bread against “Big Brother” host Julie Chen’s head.

“What are you?” he yells.

“An idiot sandwich!” she replies.

The clip was an internet sensation and “idiot sandwich” quickly became a popular meme on Twitter.

Ramsay’s reaction to Nguyen’s video has since racked up more than 37 million views at the time of writing, but the food blogger is taking it all in her stride.

Nguyen recently posted a clip of one of her daughters holding two bell peppers against her own head, just as Ramsay had done with Chen.

“Yes,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m a Idiot Sandwich.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.