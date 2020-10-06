Gordon Ramsay called a TikToker an 'idiot sandwich' after seeing their McNuggets-stuffed grilled cheese

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CaughtSnackin/TikTok Gordon Ramsay reviewed a home chef’s ‘McNuggets cheese toastie’ on TikTok, calling the TikToker an idiot sandwich.

Gordon Ramsay has been posting new reaction videos to people’s homemade cooking on TikTok.

He recently took aim at one user’s grilled cheese sandwich with McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries.

“McDonald’s? ‘McCrap’ right there,” Ramsay exclaims during the video. “No, dude. You’ve lost the plot.”

“Whoever made this is an actual idiot sandwich!” Ramsay wrote in the caption of his TikTok clip, referencing his iconic insult.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gordon Ramsay is back with new “#RamsayReacts” TikTok videos, taking aim at home chefs who dare to ask for his opinion on their favourite dishes.

And the “MasterChef” star was less than impressed by one user who made a sandwich with McDonald’s chicken nuggets and fries.

“Whoever made this is an actual idiot sandwich!” Ramsay wrote in the caption of his video, which has received more than 6.8 million views at the time of writing.

The original cooking video, posted by the TikTok account @caughtsnackin, demonstrates how to make a “McNuggets cheese toastie.”

Ramsay is horrified from the start when he begins to watch the clip.

“Oh no, seriously?” he asks with a shake of his head as @caughtsnackin first shows off the sandwich.

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CaughtSnackin/TikTok Ramsay is horrified from the start when he begins to watch the clip demonstrating how to make the sandwich.

The home chef then puts some cheese on a pan, adding two slices of Brioche bread on top.

“Oh no!” Ramsay exclaims again, throwing his head back in shock as the chef gives their cheesy bread a flip.

The @caughtsnackin chef then spreads ketchup on the bread before adding a layer of McDonald’s chicken nuggets on one of the slices.

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CaughtSnackin/TikTok At one point the home chef spreads ketchup all over the bread, much to Ramsay’s dismay.

They then add a pile of McDonald’s fries on the other slice of bread before topping everything off with “a little bit of grated cheese.”

“No!” Ramsay yells again. “Ugh!”

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CaughtSnackin/TikTok The chef then adds McNuggets to one side of the sandwich, and McDonald’s fries to the other.

The home chef then closes the sandwich and gives it a final squeeze with the spatula. He plates it, cuts it in half, and proudly pulls the sandwich apart to show all the oozy cheese in the middle.

“McDonald’s? ‘McCrap’ right there,” Ramsay exclaims. “No, dude. You’ve lost the plot.”

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CaughtSnackin/TikTok ‘McDonald’s? ‘McCrap’ right there,’ Ramsay exclaims as the chef shows off his sandwich.

While “idiot sandwich” is a phrase that Ramsay famously coined in 2015, the Michelin-starred chef has begun utilising his most famous comeback quite frequently recently.

Ramsay rehashed his iconic insult back in August while critiquing a TikTok video that showed a food blogger making a bell pepper sandwich.

“That is not a sandwich,” Ramsay exclaims in the clip. “No, that is not a low-carb sandwich. Young lady, that there is an idiot sandwich!”

And Ramsay deployed the phrase yet again in September when a number of Twitter users criticised his restaurant’s new breakfast dish.

The most amazing Full English…. can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020

Some added photos of what they claimed to be more authentic full English breakfasts, but Ramsay â€” as always â€” was hardly impressed.

That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack you idiot sandwich ???? — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 14, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.