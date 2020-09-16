Gordon Ramsay responded to a critic of his new English breakfast by calling him an 'idiot sandwich'

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images Gordon Ramsay hit back at a critic of his new English breakfast dish, calling them an ‘idiot sandwich.’

Gordon Ramsay has a new full English breakfast dish at his London restaurant Savoy Grill, but not everyone is impressed.

The £19 ($US24.45) dish features two eggs, a few slices of bacon, one mushroom, one tomato, one sausage link, and baked beans.

Many of Ramsay’s fans think the dish is smaller and more expensive than traditional full English breakfasts, but the price is in line with other menu items at the restaurant inside the five-star Savoy Hotel.

But Ramsay hit back at one critic, calling him an “idiot sandwich” – his famous comeback.

Gordon Ramsay has been having a blast roasting people’s home-cooked meals â€” including his own daughter’s â€” on TikTok.

But the Michelin-starred chef got a taste of his own medicine this week as people took to Twitter to criticise his new dish.

Ramsay proudly posted a video of “the most amazing Full English” that he’ll be serving at his restaurant Savoy Grill in London.

The most amazing Full English…. can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020

The Â£19 ($US24.45) dish features two eggs, a few slices of bacon, one portobello mushroom, one grilled tomato, one link of pork sausage, and a gravy boat of baked beans.

Savoy Grill’s menu describes the dish as “a quintessentially British breakfast,” but many on Twitter didn’t seem to agree.

Even I know this is a joke and I am American — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) September 13, 2020

Many of Ramsay’s followers asked “where’s the rest of it?” and noted that full English breakfasts are usually known for their large portions.

Others listed other traditional full English ingredients that Ramsay’s dish was missing, including hash browns and black pudding. While additional sides can be ordered with Ramsay’s dish, they each cost Â£5 ($US6.43) per piece.

Missing, presumed dead:

– Hash browns

– Crispy bits on the eggs

– Another sausage

– Black pudding

– Haggis

– Potato scone

– Beans that want to actually join the party and not sit offshore in their own private yacht — David *cool people wear masks* Griffith (@theplaguedoc) September 13, 2020

1 sausage? American style bacon? No beans? No black pudding? Green stuff? No fried bread or toast? Not even a choice of hash or bubble? I’m Welsh & I know that’s not a full English. Where’s the mug of tea? — Flame of Llandudno???????????????????????????????????? (@poorponyowner) September 13, 2020

A number of Ramsay’s followers shared their own recent full English breakfasts to show just how different they were compared to the chef’s version at the Savoy Grill.

Call that a full English, more like a small, here is my brunch from this morning pic.twitter.com/ax0neTD2zV — Steve Gray (@doughtagnan) September 13, 2020

Nothing full about that and probably extortionately priced. Try some honest local cafes instead son pic.twitter.com/HEYmSWNyD7 — thecoverguard (@thecoverguard) September 13, 2020

Got this in my Fire Station for £3…. ???????? pic.twitter.com/jC3vh5gTgG — Chris (@Christrutwin) September 13, 2020

But in typical Ramsay fashion, the “MasterChef” star didn’t let all the criticism slide. Instead, he unleashed his famous “idiot sandwich” comeback.

That’s called a Full English Classic Heart Attack you idiot sandwich ???? — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 14, 2020

“Idiot sandwich” is a phrase that Ramsay famously coined in a parody of his show “Hell’s Kitchen” for an episode of “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2015.

The clip was an internet sensation and “idiot sandwich” quickly became a popular meme on Twitter.

Ramsay also recently rehashed his iconic phrase while critiquing a TikTok video that showed a food blogger making a bell pepper sandwich.

“That is not a sandwich,” Ramsay exclaims in the clip. “No, that is not a low-carb sandwich. Young lady, that there is an idiot sandwich!”

While Ramsay’s “Full English” may sound expensive for a breakfast dish, it’s in line with the other prices at Savoy Grill â€” which bills itself as the “very definition of gourmet glamour.”

The iconic restaurant â€” which has been open at the five-star Savoy Hotel since 1889 â€” has served everyone from Winston Churchill to Marilyn Monroe.

This month marks the first time that the restaurant has ever offered breakfast, with a menu that ranges from Â£4 ($US5.50) toast with butter, Nutella, or preserves to Â£39 ($US50.17) eggs with poached lobster tail, caviar, and hollandaise.

Savoy Grill has been closed for months due to the pandemic, but is reopening its doors again on September 21.

Representatives for Savoy Grill and Gordon Ramsay did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

