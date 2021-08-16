Gordon Ramsay was so impressed by a TikToker’s impersonation of him that the chef has promised him dinner

Gordon Ramsay shared Jack Chalmers’ video. Amy Sussman/Getty Images and therealfemtom/TikTok

After an actor impersonated Gordon Ramsay in a TikTok video, the chef reposted it to Instagram.

TikToker Jack Chalmers said Ramsay then followed him on Instagram and TikTok.

Chalmers said Ramsay also messaged him offering to set him and his friends up with dinner.

Gordon Ramsay was so impressed by Jack Chalmers’ impersonation of him on TikTok that the 18-year-old says the chef has offered to treat him to dinner.

Chalmers (who goes by @therealfemtom on TikTok) from Birmingham, UK, went viral after Ramsay shared the teen’s TikTok video that shows him impersonating the chef.

In the video from August 8, Chalmers creates a scene where he plays Ramsay reacting to meeting his youngest daughter Tilly’s date. Chalmers poked fun at the chef, who has publicly joked about intimidating his daughters’ boyfriends before.

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Chalmers was thrilled to see that, in addition to resharing his video on his Instagram account, Ramsay followed him on both Instagram and TikTok – and responded to a direct message that he sent the chef.

“I decided to message him, thanking him for all the exposure and letting him know how much I respect and admire him,” Chalmers told Insider. “I signed off ‘your long lost son, Jack.’ He then replied, opening with ‘Hey Jack, it’s your dad!'”

Describing what he called “an immensely surreal moment,” Chalmers said the chef congratulated him on his viral success and told him to “let him know when I was next in town so he could ‘sort out dinner for you and your mates.'”

The actor said he was playing on his PlayStation 4 when he saw that Ramsay had tagged him in a post. At first, Chalmers said he assumed it was a meme account, and “lost it” when he realized it was the famous chef. Chalmers said his mom was so proud that her son had been recognized by the culinary star that she cried.

Chalmers told Insider that his Ramsay impressions started out as ways to make his friends laugh. Then, they started to gain traction on TikTok.

Chalmers shared his first Ramsay impression on January 20, he said, adding that that “it reached just over 200,000 views in a few hours.” Followers asked for more, and, by February, Chalmers’ videos were being viewed between 3 and 5 million times apiece, he said. Now, he’s getting even more attention; at the time of writing, his video impersonating Ramsay meeting his daugher’s date has 40.8 million views.

For all the viral recognition, Chalmers says he’s grateful: “I consider myself blessed to be able to make so many people laugh and smile.”