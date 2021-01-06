Gordon Ramsay says a toaster steak and a chocolate bar 'sandwich' are among the worst TikTok cooking videos he's roasted

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gordon Ramsay has become the judge of TikTok cooking.

Celebrity chef and “MasterChef” host Gordon Ramsay has turned into the de facto judge of home-cooking videos on TikTok.

The restaurateur started #RamsayReacts in July where he critiques, and often roasts, cooking videos from fans.

In an exclusive interview with Insider, Ramsay shared the four videos that have most disgusted and disappointed him so far.

From a beef wellington Christmas tree to a chocolate bar sandwich, these videos had the chef fuming.

For the past year, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been entertaining millions of fans on TikTok with his iconic roasts.

In July, he started the hashtag #RamsayReacts, where he challenges fans on the platform to let him critique their recipes. (At the time of writing, the hashtag had 5.1 billion views.)

The “MasterChef” host quickly became the go-to judge of TikTok home cooking as he roasted fans’ creative, innovative, and sometimes satirical meals.

In an exclusive interview with Insider, Ramsay said that “when the food [videos] started arriving [on the app] I was like, ‘Hold on a minute, how do these guys call themselves a TikTok chef when no one can taste their food? Are you taking the piss?'”

So rather than making the dishes himself and tasting them, the chef stepped in to fill the empty role of “referee.”

There are a few TikTok cooking videos Ramsay says horrified him the most

“I started seeing some of the cakes and the meat cakes, and there’s this one guy that sandwiched two bars of chocolate together with a big lump of ice cream and then tried to say it was a healthy snack,” Ramsay told Insider. “I mean, you could feel your arteries clogging up.”

In response to this ice cream sandwich, the chef posted a duet and called TikTok user @pleesecakes an “idiot sandwich,” one of Ramsay’s most famous insults. (At the time of writing, the video had 96.8 million views.)

Another memorable video for Ramsay was a tutorial on how to make a “meat tree.”

“There was another guy who made a Christmas tree out of a wellington and topped it with a gold filet mignon,” Ramsay told Insider. “You don’t put f—–g gold leaf on a filet mignon!” (At the time of writing, Ramsay’s duet below with user @maxthemeatguy had 51.7 million views.)

“And then last week I found someone sticking a ribeye steak in a toaster,” he said. When asked what he thought about that innovation, the chef called it “Disgusting. Toasters are for bread.” (At the time of writing, Ramsay’s duet below with @itsmeju1iette had 23.3 million views.)

The chef and restaurateur does think TikTok has done some good for the home-cooking community

“Here’s the thing: What it has done is it’s given everyone another avenue of creativity,” Ramsay told Insider. “Unfortunately, there’s nobody refereeing this creativity. So I’d like to think that I was the judge on their do’s and don’ts.”

“Some of them, they go way off-piste,” he continued. “It’s sort of like â€” it’s embarrassing.”

One particularly embarrassing video Ramsay recalls was of a TikTok user who spread what Ramsay estimated to be a pound of butter on a ribeye steak.

“You know, a ribeye is 60% fat,” he said. “You don’t put fat on fat. And then he started to sautÃ© this ribeye in a pound of butter and it was just an absolute mess.” (At the time of writing, his duet with @sizzlepapi had 61.3 million views.)

At this point, the celebrity has seen it all â€” both delicious and disappointing.

“So yeah,” Ramsay sighed over the phone. “I scream, and I cry, and at some of them, I laugh.”

