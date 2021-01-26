Gordon Ramsay roasted a TikTok chef who made a 'radioactive' burger coated and stuffed with blue Takis

redknappsrochester/TikTok and gordonramsayofficial/TikTok Gordon Ramsay called this TikToker’s blue Takis burger ‘radioactive.’

TikTokers from a Michigan restaurant made a Takis burger, hoping to get Gordon Ramsay’s attention.

Ramsay called the chef a “doughnut” for frying it.

The celebrity chef said the bright-blue burger looked “radioactive.”

Gordon Ramsay’s latest TikTok roasting involves a burger, colourful Takis chips, and a deep fryer.

In a new #RamsayReacts shared Sunday, the “MasterChef” judge tore apart a Michigan cook’s interpretation of a burger, which uses Takis corn chips three ways â€” and this one takes the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos-stuffed burger he memorably roasted in November to the next level.

At the time of writing, Ramsay’s reaction video, below, had 9.1 million views.

In December, Matthew Kirschner of Red Knapps in Rochester, Michigan, shared a video of himself and a team member assembling their Takis burger. The duo was hoping to catch Ramsay’s attention with their creation.

“This is day 20 of putting weird stuff in burgers until we get Gordon Ramsay’s attention,” Kirschner said in his original video which, at the time of writing, had one million views.

The weeks of effort paid off with this burger when the celebrity chef published his latest duet.

Through narration, Kirschner said he mixed Blue Heat Takis into two burger patties, and then sealed them around a layer of Crunchy Fajitas Takis.

After browning the meat on a grill, Kirschner dipped it into an egg wash and rolled it in even more crushed Blue Heat Takis, “which really give it a nice crunch to the outside,” he said.

“That thing looks radioactive!” Ramsay said as the final layer of chips was applied.

Then, it went into the deep fryer â€” a move that prompted Ramsay to use one of his famous TikTok insults: calling someone a doughnut.

“Dude, right now I want to stick your head in the deep fat fryer, you doughnut!” he said, echoing the iconic insult he also recently unleashed on another TikToker, That Vegan Teacher, who sang a song asking Ramsay to stop eating meat.

Messing around with burgers was a good bet for getting Ramsay’s attention. Ramsay, a burger expert, owns several burger-based restaurants, including one with a $US106 version on the menu.

He also enjoys a good burger in his downtime, trying out the $US777 burger topped with lobster and foie gras available at Burger Brasserie in Las Vegas as part of the “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip” special that aired earlier this month. Ramsay called the pricey Vegas burger “disgustingly expensive” but “bloody delicious.”

