I'm a terrible cook and even I can make Gordon Ramsay's 15-minute gourmet pasta

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course/Channel 4 I love making Gordon Ramsay’s tagliatelle with sausage-meat bolognese (pictured) when I’m craving a pasta dinner.

When it comes to making pasta, there’s no recipe I love more than Gordon Ramsay’s tagliatelle with sausage-meat bolognese.

I recently discovered the simple and delicious dish while watching “Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course.”

The recipe requires just a few ingredients and only takes 15 minutes to make.

Ramsay’s pasta dish is super comforting and reminds me of my favourite Italian restaurant.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

From Ina Garten’s broccoli and bow ties to a Michelin-starred chef’s favourite spaghetti alla carbonara, I’ve made quite a lot of pasta over these last few months.

But when it comes to picking a favourite, there’s no dish I’ve loved more than Gordon Ramsay‘s tagliatelle with sausage-meat bolognese.

While I’m no pro in the kitchen, Ramsay’s simple and delicious dish makes me feel like on “MasterChef.”

And with just a couple of ingredients and steps, the foolproof pasta is ready in 15 minutes and tastes like it came from my favourite Italian restaurant.

I recently discovered the tagliatelle recipe while watching “Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course/Channel 4 Ramsay is pictured here in his 2012 series ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Ultimate Cookery Course.’

Ramsay’s 10-episode series first aired in the UK in 2012, but I only began watching in June when my dad stumbled upon it on Amazon Prime.

The show follows Ramsay as he demonstrates 100 essential recipes for the home chef, covering everything from cooking with chilli to planning the perfect brunch.

“From the kitchen novice to the budding chef, I’m going to give you the confidence, the recipes, and the insider knowledge to make you a better cook,” he promises in the first episode.

I learned a lot in the span of 10 hours, and Ramsay’s tagliatelle has became a regular in my recipe repertoire.

Ramsay’s pasta requires five main ingredients.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider You only need a few ingredients to make Ramsay’s delicious pasta dish.

To whip up this delicious dish, you’ll need:

Dried tagliatelle pasta

Sausages (Ramsay recommends fennel or Sicilian)

Tomatoes

Half an onion

A few cloves of garlic

While I was able to find tagliatelle the first time I made this dish, I haven’t spotted it at my local supermarket since. But pappardelle always makes a great substitute. Like tagliatelle, pappardelle noodles are long and flat, making them the perfect vessel for the bolognese sauce.

I always start this dish by chopping onions, garlic, and parsley.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Chop some onions, garlic, and fresh parsley.

One of the best parts about this dish is that there’s barely any prep. It takes me about five minutes or less to get everything ready before I start cooking.

And while Italian parsley isn’t part of Ramsay’s recipe, I love adding it if I have any lying around. The herb brightens all the flavours, and brings a bit of freshness and colour to the dish.

Since I don’t often use cherry tomatoes like Ramsay recommends, I always dice mine instead of halving them.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider You can halve or dice your tomatoes, depending on your preference.

One thing I love about this dish is how easily it can be adapted to your preferences – and what you can find in the supermarket. On this night I used cocktail tomatoes, which have a juiciness that works great in the bolognese sauce.

Before I start cooking, I also prep my sausage for the sauce.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Peel the skin from the sausage before you crumble it.

You need to peel the casings from the sausages before crumbling the meat. Ramsay recommends slicing each sausage down the middle to help remove their skin.

After putting my pasta into a pot of well-salted boiling water, I throw my onions into a pan.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Start the sauce by throwing your onions into a pan.

I let the onions cook for a few minutes first before adding the garlic and parsley to avoid burning them.

Then it’s time to throw in the garlic and parsley.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Then add the garlic and the parsley.

Ramsay recommends letting the garlic and onions “sweat until they’re soft” before you add the meat.

Then I add the sausage and use a spatula to break down the chunks of meat while mixing everything together.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Once the onions and garlic have cooked for a bit, throw in the sausage.

Don’t forget to sprinkle some salt and pepper on top.

After the sausage meat has browned, I throw in the chopped tomatoes and a can of crushed tomatoes.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I love adding chopped tomatoes to make the pasta more saucy.

The first two times my dad and I made this dish, we thought the sauce was a little on the dry side. Tagliatelle and pappardelle noodles are such perfect vehicles for thick sauces, they almost seem a little naked without one.

Since we already loved the taste of the pasta, we didn’t want to drastically change the recipe. The extra can of crushed tomatoes gives the bolognese sauce a bit more oomph in both taste and texture, but still stays true to Ramsay’s flavour profile.

While the sauce simmers, I check to see if my pasta is al dente yet.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Cook the pasta until it’s al dente.

My method is to always catch one of the pappardelle ribbons in a ladle, run it over some cold water for a few seconds, and then bite into it to see how firm the noodle is.

Then I add two ladlefuls of pasta water to the sauce and take it off the heat while my noodles finish cooking.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Add some of the pasta water to the sauce.

I picked up this trick from Ramsay, who notes that the starch from the pasta water helps to thicken the sauce and make it stick to the noodles.

Once the pasta is ready, I drain it and throw my pappardelle into the pan so I can mix it all up in that delicious bolognese sauce.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider And add some fresh parsley on top.

After making sure the noodles are coated with the sauce, I’ll throw some parsley on top.

To finish, I’ll grate fresh cheese over the top before digging in.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider This pasta works great with Parmesan or Gruyère cheese.

Ramsay recommends using freshly grated Parmesan, but Gruyère also works great.

Not only does the pasta look delicious, but it smells and tastes amazing. Each bite is super comforting and the sauce is meaty and rich, yet doesn’t feel too heavy for a summer dinner.

My mum told me that she always feels “warm inside” when she eats this dish, while my dad loves the taste of the sausage – which he said adds a lot more flavour to the bolognese sauce than ground beef.

Ramsay’s quick pasta dish achieves a rare feat. It feels like comfort food, but also tastes just fancy enough to remind you of your favourite Italian restaurant.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I love whipping up this pasta on weeknights.

One of the things I’ve missed the most over these past few months is sitting at my favourite little Italian restaurant in New York City’s West Village neighbourhood, where the lights are low, the space between the tables is basically nonexistent, and the only thing flowing faster than the red wine is the laughter between me and my girlfriends.

From all the pasta that I’ve recently made at home, Ramsay’s dish is the one that reminds me most of the bolognese that I always used to order. The sauce is rich, the flavours are complex, and if I close my eyes for just a second, I can see myself at that little Italian restaurant again.

For my mum, it didn’t remind her of a fancy meal. It brought back memories of her sitting in the kitchen as a kid, digging into her own mother’s traditional pasta dishes.

“It feels like home,” she told me.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.