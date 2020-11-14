Gordon Ramsay roasted a TikTok chef who stuffed Flamin' Hot Cheetos into her burger

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/Cheesedaily/TikTok Gordon Ramsay roasted a home chef who put Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in their cheeseburger.

“If that’s a burger, I’m turning vegan!” Ramsay said as he watched Unique Miranda top her burger with cheddar cheese and plenty of Cheetos.

Miranda, who runs the TikTok account @cheesedaily, told Insider it was an honour to be roasted (and called a “doughnut”) by Ramsay.

“I got so emotional that Ramsay reacted, I didn’t even hear what he said the first 20 times I watched it,” she added.

That’s what a horrified Gordon Ramsay said while watching one home chef stuff their cheeseburger with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The “MasterChef” star has returned with more of his #RamsayReacts videos on TikTok. And, true to form, he isn’t holding back with his critiques.

This time, Ramsay took aim at a clip from Unique Miranda, who is behind the popular TikTok account @cheesedaily.

The clip begins with Miranda throwing a raw burger patty on a plate and then topping it with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CheeseDaily/TikTok Ramsay looked on in disgust as Unique Miranda topped her patty with Cheetos.

“No, Cheetos on a burger? Stop it!” Ramsay yells. “How to ruin a burger, you doughnut!”

Miranda then places small squares of cheddar cheese on top of the Cheetos.

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CheeseDaily/TikTok Miranda then put small slices of cheese on her patty.

“Cheese? No, stop it,” Ramsay says. “What’s next?”

Miranda then throws another burger patty right on top, much to Ramsay’s dismay.

“Oh come on, really?” he says. “Another slab of meat, honestly?”

Miranda presses down on the edges of her stuffed burger and then throws it in the pan as Ramsay looks on in disgust.

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CheeseDaily/TikTok Miranda then threw another burger patty on top, much to Ramsay’s dismay.

Ramsay’s TikTok response has already received 20.8 million views at the time of writing, and Miranda told Insider she was shocked that he had noticed her clip at all.

“Honestly, I was in tears,” Miranda said. “I was washing dishes when my daughter Elisa comes to me and tells me. I didn’t believe her. At first, I thought she was pranking me.”

“I quickly checked and opened his TikTok,” she added. “I got so emotional that Ramsay reacted, I didn’t even hear what he said the first 20 times I watched it.”

But Miranda wasn’t crying tears of sadness. She said she was happy just to be noticed by the Michelin-starred chef.

“He called me a ‘doughnut.’ Ramsay just gave me a nickname!” she told Insider. “It wouldn’t have been my first choice, but it’s an honour to be roasted by Ramsay. I think he’s funny.”

Gordon Ramsay/TikTok/CheeseDaily/TikTok Miranda said it was an honour to be roasted by Ramsay.

Miranda told Insider she grew up eating Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and loves experimenting with them in her food. She actually began cooking after she married a chef.

“He reminds me of Ramsay,” she said of her husband. “He’s brutally honest when it comes to cooking.”

But Miranda said her husband is a fan of her Cheetos cheeseburger, even if Ramsay isn’t.

“I thought, what if I stuffed this burger with hot Cheetos and cheese? I served it to my husband and he liked it,” she said. “Then again, I’ve threatened him in the past for not liking my food!”

And Miranda credits Ramsay with teaching her a lot about cooking over the years.

“The most important thing I’ve learned from him is to take risks,” she said. “And have fun.”

