How Hot-Headed Gordon Ramsay Became The Top-Earning Celebrity Chef

Hard-arse celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay skyrocketed to the top of Forbes‘ Top Earning Chefs this year, by earning $38 million last year—significantly above the $25 million earned by second-place Rachael Ray.
Ramsay, 45, is best known for screaming at the top of his lungs on the U.S.-based reality show “Hell’s Kitchen,” but has 23 restaurants worldwide, including a steakhouse inside the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.
The Scottish-born chef also has another reality TV show called “Hotel Hell” premiering on Fox in the fall, and a new restaurant, The Fat Cow, opening in Los Angeles this fall.
His real money comes from his TV stardom and ability to market himself beyond his restaurants.
Scottish born and English-raised, Ramsay once had a promising football career. But an injury sidelined him and he went back to school for hotel management.
In 1993, Ramsay became the chef at Aubergine in London. Within three years, the restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars and his rise to fame began.
At the age of 31, Ramsay opened his namesake restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, in London. The restaurant quickly earned three stars, and still retains that rating today.
Ramsay now has a total of 23 restaurants in locations from Italy to the United States. Among them, they have 11 Michelin stars.
Today, Ramsay splits his time between Los Angeles and South London, He and wife Tana have four children, as well as with a bulldog, Rumpole, and two cats.
So how's he spending all that money? In January, Ramsay purchased a $6.75 million mansion in the Bel Air Crest neighbourhood of Los Angeles.
The hot-headed chef has a thing for expensive cars. He recently ordered a blue Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for $400,000--it's reportedly his FIFTEENTH Ferrari.
It's also rumoured that Ramsay has undergone facelifts and hair transplants to maintain his appearance for TV. The hair transplant reportedly cost $47,100.
Not all is rosy for the chef. Last year, Ramsay was in the public eye after a court battle with his father-in-law. A court found Ramsay's wife's family guilty of illegally accessing his personal computers and emails. His father-in-law was forced to pay Ramsay's legal fees for the dispute.
