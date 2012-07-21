How Hot-Headed Gordon Ramsay Became The Top-Earning Celebrity Chef

Hard-arse celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay skyrocketed to the top of Forbes‘ Top Earning Chefs this year, by earning $38 million last year—significantly above the $25 million earned by second-place Rachael Ray.



Ramsay, 45, is best known for screaming at the top of his lungs on the U.S.-based reality show “Hell’s Kitchen,” but has 23 restaurants worldwide, including a steakhouse inside the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas.

The Scottish-born chef also has another reality TV show called “Hotel Hell” premiering on Fox in the fall, and a new restaurant, The Fat Cow, opening in Los Angeles this fall.

His real money comes from his TV stardom and ability to market himself beyond his restaurants.

