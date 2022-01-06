Gordon Ramsay says his go-to hangover cure is exercise

The series features Gordon Ramsay and his cohosts eating and drinking their way through destinations. Courtesy of FOX

Gordon Ramsay said his hangover cure of choice is exercise.

“Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation” aired in the US on Tuesday after a September UK release.

Ramsay told friend and cohost, Gino D’Acampo, that he runs or does a 10K on the rowing machine.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation,” the Michelin-starred chef and his cohosts ate, cooked, and drank lots of cocktails throughout Greece. After a day of wine tasting in Attica, Ramsay’s friend and cohost, Gino D’Acampo, asked the chef what his favorite cure for a hangover is.

“A run,” Ramsay said. “Or a 10K on the rowing machine.”

While his friend was surprised and called him “not human” sometimes, the celebrity chef has been vocal about his love of exercise, which he previously told the Daily Mail was thanks to a push from his wife Tana.

Later in the episode, he told both D’Acampo and his other cohost, Fred Sirieix, that he has done 15 marathons, five ultra marathons (races with trails usually between 50 and 4,000 kilometers), and four Ironman competitions (a triathlon race).

“I’m very lucky that I can train and still eat pretty much what I want,” the chef told Men’s Health UK in a December 2020 interview. One thing he said he won’t eat, though, is a protein bar.

“How can a chef get into protein bars and say they taste delicious when they taste f—— disgusting?” Ramsay told the magazine.

The gym area in Ramsay’s LA bedroom. ‘Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip’/FOX

In “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip,” which aired in January 2021, viewers got a peek inside the chef’s Los Angeles home. While exploring his bedroom, D’Acampo and Sirieix saw that Ramsay had a workout annex off of the main sleeping area.

“He’s got a gym!” D’Acampo said. Viewers saw a punching bag hanging from the ceiling, suspension straps, a weight machine, a medicine ball, a treadmill, and a padded bench.

Ramsay’s team did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.