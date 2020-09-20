Gordon Ramsay is looking for 16- to 21-year-old foodies to travel around the world for his new show

FOX/Getty Images In a video posted to Twitter, Ramsay encouraged ‘talented young people’ who want to experience new cultures to apply.

Gordon Ramsay is casting foodies and travellers between the ages of 16 and 21 for a new travel adventure series to air on a major network.

According to a video posted to Studio Ramsay’s Twitter account, the celebrity chef is looking for “talented young people” with a passion for food and travel who are passionate about experiencing new cultures.

While the casting website provides few specifics, it asks applicants to share their social media handles, describe their passions, rate their culinary skills, and reveal their phobias.

Applications remain open until October 3.

Gordon Ramsay’s newest project involves food, “epic” challenges, and international travel â€” and, for the next two weeks, young people with a taste for adventure can apply to join him.

The celebrity chef, restauranteur, and television personality is casting foodies and aspiring world travellers between the ages of 16 and 21 for a new travel adventure series airing on “a major network,” according to his production company, Studio Ramsay.

“The show will involve some extraordinary challenges and some of the most beautiful countries,” Ramsay teased in a video advertising the casting on Twitter.

Production, he added, is looking for talented young people who are passionate about food and adventure, particularly those who have “a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures.”

We're excited to announce an amazing opportunity for 16-21 year olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination. Desire to explore the world combined with a passion for adventure and food is a must! For more info visit here: https://t.co/xLunHvSo6z pic.twitter.com/kQPoktXix2 — Studio Ramsay (@Studio_Ramsay) August 14, 2020

Those interested in joining Ramsay on a televised international adventure can apply through production’s casting website until October 3.

While the site reveals very little about the specifics of the show, it does mention that all upcoming filming is planned with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Applicants are asked to provide a headshot, links to their social media handles, and a brief video pitching themselves as great additions to an “epic” adventure series. They are also prompted to describe their talents and passions, rate their culinary skills, and share “the most adventurous thing [they have] ever eaten.”

The application even asks about potential castmembers’ signature dishes, past accolades, and biggest fears or phobias.

Studio Ramsay did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

