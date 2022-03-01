I ate at Gordon Ramsay’s new restaurant and waited 2 hours for a disappointing meal with a $150 price tag

Though my meal was worth over $150, my dining experience left much to be desired. Shaan Merchant

I ate a three-course meal at Ramsay’s Kitchen, chef Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant in Boston.

The staff was friendly but I waited more than two hours for an entrée that was only OK.

With the high prices and OK food, I won’t be making another reservation.

Gordon Ramsay’s newest restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen, opened in Boston at the end of January.

The celebrity chef has hosted a handful of TV shows and runs multiple restaurants around the globe (some with Michelin stars), so I had pretty high expectations when I went to try Ramsay’s Kitchen for myself.

You’ll probably need to reserve a table months in advance to eat at Ramsay’s Kitchen

This is Gordon Ramsay’s first Boston-based restaurant. Shaan Merchant

Before you can eat at Ramsay’s Kitchen, you need to reserve a table.

You may be able to find an opening during lunch hours — my own reservation was at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday — a month in advance, but it seems that dinners are filled three to four months out right now.

When I visited the restaurant in mid-February, I even overheard the person in line in front of me was ask the host for their next weekend lunch availability, which was April 30.

It appeared that customers who sat at the bar didn’t need a reservation. Shaan Merchant

It seemed like people were able to walk in and sit at the bar without reservations, so that may be an option if you can’t secure a booking.

The restaurant is on Boston’s historic Boylston Street and is attached to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Ramsay’s Kitchen is located on Boylston Street. Shaan Merchant

The restaurant is located inside the historic Mandarin Oriental, though this particular location seemed to be a bit dated.

The restaurant itself is bright and airy, with large big windows and a vibe similar to an elevated airport lounge.

Portraits of Gordon Ramsay surrounded the dining area. Shaan Merchant

The white furniture is accented with blue chairs, plates, and lights in what might be a reference to Boston’s waterfront.

I noticed a shelf of Gordon Ramsay’s cookbooks during my dining experience. Shaan Merchant

I also thought parts of the restaurant looked like a shrine for the celebrity chef, with shelves lined with his books, large pieces of art featuring his image, and his shows playing on TV screens around the dining area.

I thought the waitstaff was eager and earnest if a bit awkward

Ramsay’s Kitchen has both classic meals and nontraditional dishes. Shaan Merchant

This is a new location, so I anticipated that the staff might still be working out some kinks.

After we were seated, I was given a lunch menu and my guest was handed a dinner menu. It took around 15 minutes before we were poured water.

The pleasant waitstaff spoke passionately about the ingredients that came from Ramsay’s London flagship and offered their own nontraditional suggestions, such as dipping fries into the potato-puree side dish.

More than once, a dish we had not ordered was brought to our table and then hastily taken back.

I ordered dishes that were twists on local favorites as well as Ramsay classics

The first dish I ordered at Ramsay’s Kitchen was king-crab sushi. Shaan Merchant

Part of the menu seemed to be made up of Boston-themed dishes, such as lobster rolls and clam chowder.

However, classic dishes Ramsay is known for, like beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding, were also on the menu.

Per the waiters’ suggestions, I ordered the nontraditional king-crab sushi as an appetizer and went with the classic Wellington as my entrée and sticky toffee pudding as dessert.

I thought the sushi was flavorful. Shaan Merchant

The sushi came out within 30 minutes and, though the rice was a bit cold and hard, the crab was fresh and flavorful. The plating left a bit to be desired because the cup of soy sauce was barely wide enough to dip a piece of the roll in.

When my entrée arrived after 2 hours of waiting, it was underwhelming

Gordon Ramsay is known for his beef Wellington dish. Shaan Merchant

It was not until after 4 p.m., two hours after I sat down and into the third repeat of Nat Geo TV’s “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted,” that my entrée came out.

Before I got my entrée, one server said my food was coming “right now” three times, though another waiter explained there were tech issues with the kitchen’s ticket system. Eventually, the manager apologized and said my food had been delivered to another table.

After waiting for two hours, I was happy to finally get my beef Wellington. Shaan Merchant

I think that beef Wellington has become synonymous with Ramsay’s cooking, which is part of the reason why I ordered the $59 dish.

The meat was cooked to a perfect medium-rare, but the flavor and texture lacked variation or interest. Though the puff pastry was golden-brown, it was soggy and fell apart and made the whole dish a bit mushy. The flavor also was one-note, earthy, and intensely salty without much else going on.

If I had ordered it at a pub for half the price I would be content, but for a dish served at Ramsay’s restaurant, I expected more.

I didn’t order the mushroom dish, but I did enjoy it. Shaan Merchant

On the other hand, I enjoyed the maitake mushroom, a side dish that I never ordered but arrived at my table. The mushrooms were perfectly browned and served with a miso aioli, which had a creaminess that rounded out the savory flavor.

I hate to say it, but the sticky toffee pudding was also a bit of a mess

The sticky toffee pudding was much too sweet. Shaan Merchant

After my entrée, the sticky toffee pudding arrived surprisingly quickly.

Although it’s hard to hate warm, gooey cake topped with ice cream, the dish seemed uninspired and was so sweet that I couldn’t finish it.

The texture of the pudding was excellent because it wasn’t too dense and was still gooey. However, the vanilla ice cream tasted like it came from a supermarket tub.

I think the dish could have been improved with a slight tartness from a crème fraîche flavor or even just a sprinkle of flaky salt.

A new restaurant facing some hiccups is understandable, but I was disappointed

The restaurant was filled with reminders of who its owner was. Shaan Merchant

Between widespread staffing shortages in the restaurant industry and a team learning a new menu and system, I feel like the delays I faced are justifiable.

Everyone I spoke with was friendly and the service team recognized problems without me commenting on them. They also ended up making my meal complimentary because I had waited so long.

But for a restaurant belonging to a chef known for his harsh criticism, it’s hard not to see the irony in these issues.

Given this unmemorable lunch of an appetizer, two entrées, and a dessert worth over $150, I won’t be making another reservation at Ramsay’s Kitchen.