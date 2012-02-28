Gordon Gekko's Insider Trading Public Service Announcement Is Out

The Gordon Gekko PSA against insider trading, as masterminded by the FBI, has been released.



The clip features a scene from the original Wall Street movie and then Michael Douglas, who portrayed Gekko, warning the public that insider trading as a very real issue despite the fact that Gekko is fictional. He then encourages viewers to learn more about securities fraud and to report insider trading through a tip line.

The PSA was developed by the guys behind the FBI’s “Perfect Hedge” operation, so there’s hope that this may yield some results.

Watch it here:



