Gordon Gekko Tops The Box Office

Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps,” topped the box office this past weekend — its theatrical debut — bringing in an estimated $19 million dollars.



The LA Times reports:

While some industry observers had been expecting an opening upward of $20 million for “Wall Street,” the $19-million figure was still relatively strong, putting the drama on course to recoup on domestic receipts alone its post-credit outlay of $50 million. It’s also the best opener for director Oliver Stone, edging out his $18.7 million for “World Trade centre” in 2006.

“Wall Street” was strongest among older audiences, with moviegoers over the age of 30 comprising two-thirds of ticket-holders. On the whole, the movie was adequately received by filmgoers, who gave the multilayered story a CinemaScore of B-.

