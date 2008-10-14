Gordon Gekko Making A Comeback—Maybe

In late spring 2007, 20th Century Fox revealed plans to make a Wall Street sequel entitled Money Never Sleeps. Now, after months of silence probably led many to believe the project had either quietly died or was stuck in development hell, Fox says it is moving forward with the movie.



Oliver Stone still isn’t involved, and Michael Douglas hasn’t officially signed on, echoing his publicist’s statement when the film was first announced that if the script is good, he would be interested in doing it.

But the movie does have a new writer attached. When Money Never Sleeps was originally announced, the project had True Crime scribe Stephen Schiff linked to it with the expectation that he would finish a draft by the end of 2007.

No word on whether Schiff actually completed the script or if the writers’ strike interfered, but now former Chicago Board of Trade stockbroker, Allan Loeb, who also penned the screenplay for the gambling movie 21 and DreamWorks’ The Things We Lost In the Fire, is working on the script, possibly on a rewrite.

According to Variety, this is the preliminary plot outline:

The modern-day story will again centre on Gordon Gekko, who has recently been sprung from prison and re-emerges into a much more tumultuous financial world than the one he once lorded over. The Bud Fox character, played by Charlie Sheen in the original, will not appear in the latest incarnation.

We’re not exactly sure if the current market climate is fertile ground for a Wall Street sequel, particularly since we have no idea what the market will be doing when the film comes out years from now. We could all be living in underground bunkers and wearing barrels by then. But Loeb’s trading sensibility should definitely help him pen an authentic script.

As for Douglas, we wonder if the recent financial meltdown has made him less willing to slip back into Gordon Gekko’s suspenders. Particularly since he was harrassed by an AP reporter about the crisis at the UN a few weeks ago.

