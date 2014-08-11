The Co-Chair Of Goldman Sachs' Investment Bank Division Sold His Park Avenue Condo For $US17.5 Million

The Co-Chairman of Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking Division, Gordon Dyal, and his wife Jillian have sold their Park Avenue apartment for $US17.45 million after over two years on the market, Curbed reported.

Dyal’s apartment originally went up for sale in April 2012 for $US23.5 million. Several price cuts brought it down to $US17.85 million before it finally sold.

The property is a 4-bed, 4.5 bath condominium on the 6th floor of 521 Park Ave. A total of 4,500 square feet, Dyal’s apartment has game room, a gym, and a 35-foot long gallery upon entering. It was completely renovated in 2010.

