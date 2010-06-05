Guest Slams CNBC's Mark Haines Over Sexist Comment To Erin Burnett

Frequent CNBC guest Gordon Charlop defended Erin Burnett’s honour this morning.



Remember, yesterday Mark Haines said that Burnett’s view on sports (and the perfect game) were indicative of why women don’t run major sports leagues. Today, Charlop strongly told Mark Haines his views were offensive, and that he owed Burnett an apology.

Mark Haines, in his own defence, said he was just joking.



