News International Hit Back At Brown's Allegations

Photo: screenshot from youtube

Rupert Murdoch’s News International today issued a denial to claims from former Prime Minister Gordon Brown that the paper The Sun illegally obtained his infant son’s medical records, according to Sky News (also, incidentally, Murdoch-owned).Fraser Brown’s diagnosis of cystic fibrosis was revealed by The Sun on their website when he was four-months-old. Brown told the BBC that he was in tears over the reveal of his son’s medical condition.



News International claims that they got the information from a “member of the public” whose family also experienced cystic fibrosis.

They argue that their article was written sensitively, and that they heard no complaints from Gordon Brown or anyone else at the time.

Brown also implicated the broadsheet, “paper of record” The Sunday Times, accusing the Murdoch-owned paper of employing “known criminals” to gather personal information on his bank account, legal files and other personal information about him and his family. The paper also denies they have broken any laws.

Rupert Murdoch, his son James, and News International chief Rebekah Brooks have been called in to give evidence about the phone-hacking scandal in a committee in the British Parliament next week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.