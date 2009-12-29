UK PM Gordon Brown Sold Gold At Rock Bottom, Cost The UK $10 Billion

UK Conservatives say it was a “spectacular display of economic incompetence”.



Then Chancellor, Gordon Brown sold 400 tonnes of gold at historically low prices, and cost the country $10 billion.

The TimesOnline UK reports:

Brown sold the bulk of the Bank of England’s gold at an average price of $275 an ounce. Had he sold the metal this year, he would have raised $13.8 billion.

