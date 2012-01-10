Ex-UK PM Gordon Brown Apparently Told Rupert Murdoch He Was Going To 'Destroy' News Corp

Photo: AP

Kelvin MacKenzie, former editor of The Sun, told the Leveson Inquiry today that the erstwhile Prime Minister Brown had “roared” at Rupert Murdoch on the phone for 20 minutes, The Telegraph reports.The trouble began when The Sun, a British newspaper owned by News Corp, changed its political allegiance from Brown’s labour Party to the Tories in 2009. A story on the same was given more importance than a speech Brown had made at the same time.



A furious Brown allegedly threatened Murdoch, “You are trying to destroy me and my party. I will destroy you and your company,” according to MacKenzie.

Although not present at the time of the conversation, MacKenzie said Murdoch had told him about it; Brown and his spokespeople continue to deny it ever took place.

Brown, of course, had more than one reason to feel angry at Murdoch — this month’s Vanity Fair profile of ousted News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks reminds us how the paper published details of their child’s illness under the headline “Chancellor’s Baby Has Cystic Fibrosis”.

Given the fact that Brown had only just faced the death of one of their children, it’s understandable they were “devastated”.

