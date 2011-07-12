The Sunday Times Alleged To Have Targeted Gordon Brown's Bank Account

is reporting that today Gordon Brown will allege he was a victim of phone hacking by Rupert Murdoch’s News International.



Brown will also say that his bank account was hacked.

Surprising? Not really – The News of the World appears to have had a policy of hacking every person of note within the UK.

But there’s more.

The Guardian has found evidence that The Sunday Times “blagged” access to Brown’s bank account. Incidents took place while he was chancellor of the exchequer and later as prime minister.

The Sunday Times is one of Murdoch’s prestige titles, a hugely important paper and historically the UK’s paper of record. If true, it shows that illegal tactics were not confined to The News of the World, and brings further doubts about the professional culture at News International.

UPDATE: Also disturbing — The Guardian reports another Murdoch title, The Sun, used confidential medical records to write about Brown’s son, who suffered from cystic fibrosis.

