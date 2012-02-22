PAYDAY: Gordon Brown Has Earned $2.2 Million Since He Left The UK Government

Brits love to complain about Tony Blair’s finances since leaving his office in 2007.



Reports suggest that Blair managed to amass over £20 million ($31 million) in a few short years — a huge amount for the centre left wing leader and unusual for the UK’s politics.

So it’s probably unsurprising to see reports last week that Gordon Brown is thought to have earned more than £1.4 million ($2.21 million) in the two years since he left the UK’s top spot, mostly through speaking and consulting fees.

However, there is a pleasant surprise hidden in there.

The BBC reports that every penny earnt by Brown has been given to charity,

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.