A Week Ahead Of Election, UK PM Gordon Brown Makes Horrible Gaffe Caught On Camera

Mr. Brown, upon hearing what he said to the woman on BBC Radio 2.

A week before the election, UK PM Gordon Brown has made a horrible, career-ruining gaffe caught on camera.Basically, after doing a little street-level chit-chat with an old lady, he gets into his limo and calls the woman bigoted, not realising his mic was still on. Here’s the video. The bigoted line comes at the very end.



Photo from Tim Montgomerie, editor ConservativeHome.com

